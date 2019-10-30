Jimmie Ray Cornett, 79, of Troutdale, Va., died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the Bristol Regional Medical Center.
He was born July 12, 1940, in Flatridge, Va., to Wesley Glea and Annie Lee Perkins Cornett.
Survivors include one son, Stephen and Missy Cornett of Flatridge, Va.; sisters, Georgia and Gerald Dean Cornett and Nancy and Billy Johnson of Flatridge, Va.; sisters-in-law and spouse, Nancy Anderson (Ray) and Iris Russell, both of Flatridge, Va., and Linda Roberts (Curtis) of Comers Rock, Va., and Roger Cornett (Debbie) of Troutdale, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Norma Jean Cornett; and son, Calvin Cornett.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 7 p.m. at the Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Jacob Vanover. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5 to 7 at the funeral home. Graveside services will be conducted on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Central Cemetery in Flatridge, Va.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Virginia is serving the Cornett family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019