Jimmy Arnold Melton, 42, of Galax, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, in the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C.
He was born in Galax on Oct. 4, 1977, to Clyde Wayne and Anna Mae Hawkins Melton.
Survivors include his mother, Anna Mae Melton of Galax; his brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie Wayne Melton and Sara Denmark of Greensboro, N.C.; brother and his girlfriend, Ricky Allen Melton and Melissa Mabe of Galax; two nephews; several cousins, friends and his church family.
A graveside service will be held in the McKenzie Cemetery with Pastor J.R. Bowers officiating.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from May 6 to May 7, 2020