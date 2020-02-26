Jimmy Carson Alderman, 58, of Woodlawn, Va., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Freel and Virginia Bedsaul Alderman.
Survivors include his cousins, Gary and Lib Russell, Rudolph and Nancy Russell and Carolyn Russell; special friends, Sandy Dalton and Libby and Warren Manning; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jeff Pickett, Pastor Roy Riley and Pastor Theron Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in the Felts Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the Alderman family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020