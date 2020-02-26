Jimmy Carson Alderman

  • "Our prayers and thoughts are with you. Jimmy was a friend..."
    - Russell and Pat Burkholder
  • "I graduated with Jimmy in 79. We shared a couple of..."
    - Carol McMillan Johnson
  • "Rest In Peace Jimmy"
    - Jeff Wolford
  • "Jimmy was a hard worker for the county. That was his life...."
    - Katie & Dennie Shockley
  • "Jimmy was always just Jimmy. He worked very hard to do a..."
    - Beth Graham
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA
24343-0145
(276)-728-2041
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
Jimmy Carson Alderman, 58, of Woodlawn, Va., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Freel and Virginia Bedsaul Alderman.
Survivors include his cousins, Gary and Lib Russell, Rudolph and Nancy Russell and Carolyn Russell; special friends, Sandy Dalton and Libby and Warren Manning; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jeff Pickett, Pastor Roy Riley and Pastor Theron Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in the Felts Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the Alderman family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
