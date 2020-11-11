1/1
Jimmy Dale Brewer
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jimmy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jimmy Dale Brewer, 58, of Galax, Va., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in the North Carolina Baptist Hospital.
Jimmy was born in Galax, Va., on March 17, 1962, to Robert Leff and Oleta Kirby Brewer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Glenn and Pearl Testerman Brewer.
Jimmy was dedicated to his family.
He began his work journey with the City of Galax and then from there was an employee of Guardian Industries for more than 30 years.
Survivors include his sister, Teresa King of Woodlawn, Va.; half-sister, Jeannie Adams and fiance', Chris Lail of Galax, Va.; aunt and uncle, Glenna and Lewis Boone of Pigeon Forge, Tenn.; special niece, Savannah King; several cousins; niece, Ellie Lail; and nephew, Ethan Lail.
A graveside service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Grubbs Chapel Cemetery with the Rev. Gloria Lancaster Rhudy officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from noon until 1 p.m. at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family respetfully requests donations be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75231.
Social distancing and mask will be required for the visitation and graveside service.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the famiy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Grubbs Chapel Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
November 8, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you.
Doug Bowers
Classmate
November 7, 2020
Teresa I am so sorry to hear about Jimmy, he was a great guy. I will keep you in my prayers.
Lisa Lineberry
Friend
November 6, 2020
Jimmy you were always so kind. Mary Webb
Lisa Bowers
November 6, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
November 6, 2020
It's so hard to believe that your gone. You were always so kind to me at work. You made all of us laugh. I will remember you always Brewer. RIP My Dear friend.
Tammy Lester
Friend
November 6, 2020
Teresa, we are so very sorry to hear about Jimmy's passing. We thought so much of him. He was such a good friend to Jeffery and they both were taken away so soon. We hope your memories of him will help you through this hurtful time.
Greg and Debbie Edwards
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved