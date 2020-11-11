Jimmy Dale Brewer, 58, of Galax, Va., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in the North Carolina Baptist Hospital.
Jimmy was born in Galax, Va., on March 17, 1962, to Robert Leff and Oleta Kirby Brewer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Glenn and Pearl Testerman Brewer.
Jimmy was dedicated to his family.
He began his work journey with the City of Galax and then from there was an employee of Guardian Industries for more than 30 years.
Survivors include his sister, Teresa King of Woodlawn, Va.; half-sister, Jeannie Adams and fiance', Chris Lail of Galax, Va.; aunt and uncle, Glenna and Lewis Boone of Pigeon Forge, Tenn.; special niece, Savannah King; several cousins; niece, Ellie Lail; and nephew, Ethan Lail.
A graveside service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Grubbs Chapel Cemetery with the Rev. Gloria Lancaster Rhudy officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from noon until 1 p.m. at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family respetfully requests donations be made to the American Heart Association
, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75231.
Social distancing and mask will be required for the visitation and graveside service.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the famiy.