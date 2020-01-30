Jimmy Phipps Farmer (1952 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Our deepest sympathy at the passing of Jimmy. Our hearts go..."
    - Bobby Poole
  • "So very sorry for your [email protected] Prayers for [email protected]"
    - [email protected] Tulbert
  • "My sincere sympathy in loss of Jimmy He will be sorely..."
    - Doug Turner
  • "Prayers for peace and comfort in this time of sorrow. "
    - Liz Pollard
  • "We are deeply saddened by the loss of Jimmy, our neighbor..."
    - Chad Carrico
Service Information
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA
24348
(276)-773-2521
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA 24348
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA 24348
Obituary
Jimmy Phipps Farmer
June 8, 1952 -
Jan. 29, 2020

Jimmy passed away at his home, Independence, Va.
He was born at Sparta, N.C., to Charlie Gwynn Farmer and Bena Paulline Phipps Farmer.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy Cox Farmer of the home; son and spouse, Bobby Allen and Lisa Farmer of Independence, Va.; cousin and spouse, Carol and Robert Noblett of Independence; cousin, Tommy Boyer of Independence; cousins and spouse, Rex and Ada Ruth Farmer of Independence, Va., Thomas and Leta Farmer of Independence, Va., and Frank Farmer and son, Kenny of Independence; and special friends, Tommy Osborne of Independence, Ronnie and Karen Bonham of Fries, Va., and Scott and Nancy Anders of Winston-Salem, N.C.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel, Independence, Va. The Rev. David Osborne and the Rev. Scott Flippin will officiate.
The family will receive friends two hours preceding the funeral service.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home Chapel, Independence, is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
