Joann Elizabeth Frost of Galax, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2019, in the Forsyth Medical Center.
She was born on May 25, 1940, in Galax to Glen and Rena Ann Tolbert Edwards.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Bobby Paul Frost.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and Allen Nichols of Mount Airy, N.C., Cathy and Boyd Thomason of Galax; son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Debbie Frost of Hillsville; seven grandchildren and spouses; four great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Conley and Phyllis Edwards of Simpsonville, S.C., James and Carol Edwards and Roger and Pat Edwards, all of Kernersville, N.C.; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Ronny Harrison, the Rev. Roger Frost and Allen Nichols officiating. Burial will follow in the Felts Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
