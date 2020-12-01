Or Copy this URL to Share

He was born in Grayson County, on March 28, 1930, to Wiley and Laura McGrady Hackler.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Catherine Goad Hackler; and second wife, Blanche Combs Hackler.

Survivors include children and spouses, Hilda and Lynn Warf of Little River, S.C., Cathy and Lewis Smith and Mary Ellen and Roger Brown, all of Galax, Duane and Linda Hackler of Surfside Beach, S.C.; step-children and spouses, Donna and Ronnie Sikes, Sonny and Wilma Jean Rector, all of Galax; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Camp Zion Cemetery with Pastor Ernie Smith officiating. There was no visitation at the funeral home.

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

