He was born and reared in Grayson County, Va.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy C. Wingate and Callie Mae Poole Wingate; a brother, John D. Wingate; and a daughter, Karen Wingate Agnew.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Imogene Bedwell Wingate; a brother, Harold C. Wingate (Mildred); a daughter, Susan Wingate Fleming (Garry); a son, Joseph Gregory Wingate (Kimberly); eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Joe was the owner and operator of Southwestern Appraisal Company for decades.

He was a charter member of Southview United Methodist Church in Roanoke.

He was a very kind and generous man, especially to his family and people in need.

He also enjoyed playing golf with his friends who called themselves "the old guys."

The family would like to thank Nexus Homecare and Gentle Shepherd Hospice for their kindness and support during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Southview United Methodist Church, 3539 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, Va. 24019.

A memorial service will be conducted 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road, by the Rev. Warren Carswell.

The family will recieve friends from 1 p.m. Saturday until service time.

Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.

