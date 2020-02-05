Joe Fred Poe, 84, of Galax, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in the Twin County Regional Hospital.
He was born in Grayson County on Dec. 6, 1935, to Alex and Myrtle Bedwell Poe
Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, David and Ann Poe and Jeff Poe and Connie Lamb, all of Galax; two grandchildren and spouses; a great-granddaughter; brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Wilma Poe of Galax; one niece; and several nephews.
A memorial service was held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Oakland United Methodist Church with the Rev. Tim Smith officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020