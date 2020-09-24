1/
Joe Louis Brown Jr.
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joe's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joe Louis Brown Jr., 56, of Galax, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.
He was born on May 27, 1964, in Washington, D.C., to Joe Louis and Rita Goins Brown Sr.
Survivors include two daughters; one son; sister, Evangelist Sharon E. Brown of Wytheville; brother, Alvin Loyal-Brown of Jamestown, S.C.; an uncle; a great-niece; a great-nephew; several nieces and nephews; and several cousins and numerous friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Evangelist Sharon E. Jones, the Rev. Jeff Brown and the Rev. Denny Brown officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved