He was born on May 27, 1964, in Washington, D.C., to Joe Louis and Rita Goins Brown Sr.

Survivors include two daughters; one son; sister, Evangelist Sharon E. Brown of Wytheville; brother, Alvin Loyal-Brown of Jamestown, S.C.; an uncle; a great-niece; a great-nephew; several nieces and nephews; and several cousins and numerous friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Evangelist Sharon E. Jones, the Rev. Jeff Brown and the Rev. Denny Brown officiating. There will be no visitation at the funeral home.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

