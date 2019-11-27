John "Jack" Devine Jr., 93, of Galax, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Waddell Nursing Home.
He was born on Sept. 21, 1926, in Jenette, Penn., to the late John and Cora Irene Beavers Devine.
Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Wanda Lee Devine of Galax; daughter,s Sandra Cox and Barbara "Bobbie" Fridley (Jerry), all of Galax; son, John "Jacky" Frances Devine III (Alice) of Independence; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Devine will be held at a later date.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019