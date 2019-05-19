Service Information Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel 1035 N MAIN ST P.O. BOX 145 Hillsville , VA 24343-0145 (276)-728-2041 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born in Carroll County to the late Andrew and Alice Alderman Gardner.

Survivors include his wife, Glenda Parnell Gardner of the home; children and spouses, Kay Cochran of Bedford, J.B. and Mary Gardner of Hillsville, Alan and Jennifer Gardner of Dugspur, Christopher Chad and Cindi Gardner of Christiansburg, Pamela and Mike Huff of Galax and Jeffrey and Susan Richardson of Christiansburg; sisters, Elsie Largen of Hillsville and Betty Robey of Florida; 14 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

There will be no services at this time; however, a guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

