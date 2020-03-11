The Rev. John Carl Briggs (1937 - 2020)
Service Information
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA
24343-0145
(276)-728-2041
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fort Chiswell Church of God
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Fort Chiswell Church of God
Interment
Following Services
Pickett Cemetery
Austinville, VA
View Map
Obituary
The Rev. John Carl Briggs, Woodlawn, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. 
He was born on Dec. 25, 1937, in Roanoke County.
He was the child of the Rev. Wayne and Ovila Briggs.
He married Zona Frazier Briggs of Woodlawn. 
Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel, Hillsville.  Viewing will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Fort Chiswell Church of God. A funeral will follow at 11 a.m. A short prayer service will follow at Pickett Cemetery, Austinville. 
See the full obituary on www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com/obits or www.poseyfuneraldirectors.com/obituaries.
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
