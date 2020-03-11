The Rev. John Carl Briggs, Woodlawn, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Augusta, Ga.
He was born on Dec. 25, 1937, in Roanoke County.
He was the child of the Rev. Wayne and Ovila Briggs.
He married Zona Frazier Briggs of Woodlawn.
Visitation will be Friday, March 6, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel, Hillsville. Viewing will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Fort Chiswell Church of God. A funeral will follow at 11 a.m. A short prayer service will follow at Pickett Cemetery, Austinville.
See the full obituary on www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com/obits or www.poseyfuneraldirectors.com/obituaries.
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020