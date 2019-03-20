John Curtis Anders, 89, of Galax, Va., passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at his home.
Anders was born in Grayson County, Va., on May 9, 1929, to James Everett and Lillie Franklin Beckner Anders.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters, Lissie Edwards, Beulah Kirby, Louise Holderfield, Clara Shrieves and Editha Mayberry; and four brothers, Roy, Harvey, Estel and Hurley Anders.
Survivors include his wife, Stella Ruth Fields Anders of Galax, Va.; daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Robbie Pollard of Sparta, N.C.; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Sandra Anders of Galax, Va.; grandchildren and spouses, Tabetha and Chris Palumbo of Bristol, Tenn., Trevor and Monna Jennings of Jacksonville, N.C., Mikaela and Luke Logan of Wise, Va., and Cody Jennings of Sparta, N.C.; and great-grandchildren, Kiley Palumbo, Kinston Palumbo, Amelia Palumbo, Adilynn Jennings, Harper Logan and Haedyn Logan.
The funeral service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tommy Wurth, Elder Herbert Rutherford and the Rev. Jeff Combs officiating. Burial will follow in the Crab Creek Cemetery with military rites by the Grayson VFW Post 7726. The family will receive friends Saturday from 11 a.m. until time for the funeral service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
