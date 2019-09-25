John Dutkiewicz, 86, of Laurel Fork, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C.
Dutkiewicz was born in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late John and Estelle Dutkiewicz.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Dutkiewicz; and a son, John Dutkiewicz.
Survivors include his children, Andrew Dutkiewicz, Jackie Colna, Ray Laboube, Kathy Pfister, Amy Cooper and Danny Dutkiewicz; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
There will be no services at this time; however, a guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, N.C. 27017.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019