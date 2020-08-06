1/
John Glenn Carico Jr.
1937 - 2020
John Glenn Carico Jr., 83, of Galax, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke.
He was born on June 12, 1937.
He is preceded in death by his parents John Glenn Carico Sr. and Ruth Harrison.
Survivors include his wife, Joan Carico of Galax; sons, Mike and wife, Rebecca Rea of Denton, N.C., and Chad Carico of Galax; sister, Betty Morackian of Virginia Beach; Four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Services may be held at a later date.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.

Published in Galax Gazette from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
High Country Services Funeral & Cremations
600 Glendale Road
Galax, VA 24333
(276) 236-9009
