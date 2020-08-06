John Glenn Carico Jr., 83, of Galax, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke.
He was born on June 12, 1937.
He is preceded in death by his parents John Glenn Carico Sr. and Ruth Harrison.
Survivors include his wife, Joan Carico of Galax; sons, Mike and wife, Rebecca Rea of Denton, N.C., and Chad Carico of Galax; sister, Betty Morackian of Virginia Beach; Four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Services may be held at a later date.
High Country Services is serving the family.
