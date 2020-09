John Kevin Dougill, 59, of Galax, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at his home.He was born in Elgin, Ill., on Feb. 17, 1961, to Charles James and Corinna Nancy Spence Dougill.Survivors include his father, Charles Dougill of Bolingbrook, Ill.; sister, Denise Gedwill of Homer Glenn, Ill.; and brother, Charles Dougill of Kimball, South Dakota.There will be no service held at this time.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.