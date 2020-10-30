Rip my dear friend you were a great inspiration to me in high school and I treasured every class I had under you and there was several - not only were you a great teacher but a mentor and true confidant . So glad I got to see you at our 55 year get together and talk with you . You had an immense effect on my life in school and I will always be indebted to you -will miss you but Rest In Peace - and it wasn’t Paul Poole who put your trench coat on the class skeleton - but you knew who did it from the get go didn’t you ?

James Bobbitt

Student