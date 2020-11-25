1/
John Paul Farris
1956 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Paul Farris, 64, of Hillsville, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
He was born in Fort Bragg, N.C., to the late Carl Sampson and Reba Elizabeth Meetze Farris.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Cheryl Farris; daughters, Elizabeth Gail Farris and Nicole Dianne Farris; and brothers, George Stanley Farris and wife, Jewel, Carl Sampson Farris Jr. and wife, Regina, Charles Wesley Farris and wife, Linda, Joseph Graham Farris, James Martin Farris and Jacob William Farris and wife, Cheryl.
A private graveside service will be held at Farris Cemetery.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved