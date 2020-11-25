John Paul Farris, 64, of Hillsville, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
He was born in Fort Bragg, N.C., to the late Carl Sampson and Reba Elizabeth Meetze Farris.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Cheryl Farris; daughters, Elizabeth Gail Farris and Nicole Dianne Farris; and brothers, George Stanley Farris and wife, Jewel, Carl Sampson Farris Jr. and wife, Regina, Charles Wesley Farris and wife, Linda, Joseph Graham Farris, James Martin Farris and Jacob William Farris and wife, Cheryl.
A private graveside service will be held at Farris Cemetery.
