Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share John's life story with friends and family

Share John's life story with friends and family



He was born in Galax to the late Audie and Eugenie Welch Baumgardner.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol June Baumgardner.

Survivors include his children and spouses, Karen Baumgardner, Sherry Baumgardner and Donna Gerber, all of Fries and John Wayne and Tammy Baumgardner Jr., of North Wilkesboro, N.C.; four grandchildren and spouse; brothers and sister-in-law, Bobby Baumgardner of Fries and Billy and Penny Baumgardner of Low Gap, N.C.; and sisters and brother-in-law, Lois Ann Shupe of Galax and Dora Lee Coleman and Wayne of Galax.

Memorial services were conducted on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Baumgardner Family Cemetery, Fries, with the Rev. Danny Tolley officiating. There was no visitation.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fries Fire and Rescue or Shriners Hospital.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.

John Wayne Baumgardner Sr., 81, of Fries, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Twin County Regional Hospital.He was born in Galax to the late Audie and Eugenie Welch Baumgardner.He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol June Baumgardner.Survivors include his children and spouses, Karen Baumgardner, Sherry Baumgardner and Donna Gerber, all of Fries and John Wayne and Tammy Baumgardner Jr., of North Wilkesboro, N.C.; four grandchildren and spouse; brothers and sister-in-law, Bobby Baumgardner of Fries and Billy and Penny Baumgardner of Low Gap, N.C.; and sisters and brother-in-law, Lois Ann Shupe of Galax and Dora Lee Coleman and Wayne of Galax.Memorial services were conducted on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Baumgardner Family Cemetery, Fries, with the Rev. Danny Tolley officiating. There was no visitation.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fries Fire and Rescue or Shriners Hospital.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.