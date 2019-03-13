Obituary



Johnny was born in Carroll County on April 25, 1950, to John and Marie Lineberry Dixon.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marion and Emily Dixon.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Dixon of Galax; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Chris Sumner of Galax; son and daughter-in-law, Johnny Lee and Denise Dixon of Hillsville; six grandchildren; sisters, Brenda Dixon Amburn and Dorothy Dixon Cook, both of Galax; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jimmy and Michele Dixon, Billy and Jama Dixon, all of Galax, Freddie and Shirley Dixon of Fries; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

A funeral was held Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Tim Smith and Minister Tim Bond officiating. Burial will follow in the Dixon Cemetery

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Twin County Hospice.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

John Wayne Dixon, better known as Johnny Dixon, 68, of Galax, Va., died Monday, March 4, 2019, at his home.Johnny was born in Carroll County on April 25, 1950, to John and Marie Lineberry Dixon.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marion and Emily Dixon.Survivors include his wife, Linda Dixon of Galax; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Chris Sumner of Galax; son and daughter-in-law, Johnny Lee and Denise Dixon of Hillsville; six grandchildren; sisters, Brenda Dixon Amburn and Dorothy Dixon Cook, both of Galax; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jimmy and Michele Dixon, Billy and Jama Dixon, all of Galax, Freddie and Shirley Dixon of Fries; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.A funeral was held Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Tim Smith and Minister Tim Bond officiating. Burial will follow in the Dixon CemeteryThe family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Twin County Hospice.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family. Funeral Home Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax

201 West Center Street

Galax , VA 24333

276-236-2442 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019

Print | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close