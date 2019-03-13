John Wayne Dixon, better known as Johnny Dixon, 68, of Galax, Va., died Monday, March 4, 2019, at his home.
Johnny was born in Carroll County on April 25, 1950, to John and Marie Lineberry Dixon.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marion and Emily Dixon.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Dixon of Galax; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Chris Sumner of Galax; son and daughter-in-law, Johnny Lee and Denise Dixon of Hillsville; six grandchildren; sisters, Brenda Dixon Amburn and Dorothy Dixon Cook, both of Galax; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jimmy and Michele Dixon, Billy and Jama Dixon, all of Galax, Freddie and Shirley Dixon of Fries; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
A funeral was held Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Tim Smith and Minister Tim Bond officiating. Burial will follow in the Dixon Cemetery
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Twin County Hospice.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019