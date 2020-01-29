John Wayne Kistler, 76, of Woodlawn, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C.
He was born on Sept. 5, 1943 in Philadelphia, Penn., to Warren Granville and Mary Ethel Moyer Kistler.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Kistler of Woodlawn; daughter, Amy Elizabeth Kistler of Brooklyn, N.Y.; son and daughter-in-law, John Steven and Barbara Kistler of East Greenwich, Rhode Island; two grandchildren; sister, Ilene Grace Schubert of Suffolk; brothers and sister-in-law, William Kistler of Galax and the Rev. Jeffrey and Marquerite Kistler of Pittsburg, Penn.; and several nieces and nephews.
Burial will be held at a later date in the Greenwood Cemetery in Allentown, Penn.
There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
