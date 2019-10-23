|
|
|
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Oakland United Methodist Church
|
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Oakland United Methodist Church
|
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Oakland United Methodist Church
|
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Oakland United Methodist Church
John "Johnny"
William Hutchens
(Nov. 20, 1957 –
Oct, 08, 2019)
John William Hutchens, 61, of Galax, Va., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Northern Hospital of Surry County, N.C.
Johnny was born in Galax, Va., on Nov. 20, 1957, to Leverne and Virginia Vaught Hutchens.
Johnny is preceded in death by his mother and father; wife Carolyn Hutchens; brother, James "Jim" Hutchens; and a sister, Mary Margaret Edwards.
Survivors include his son, Chadrick Hutchens of Woodlawn, Va.; a brother and sister-in-law, Richard Vaught Hutchens and Diana of Woodlawn, Va.; a sister and brother-in-law, Pamela Hutchens Ortego and Steve of The Woodlands, Texas.
"Uncle Johnny" leaves behind special nieces and nephews, Tracy, Lee, Melissa, April, Amy, Richard, Trevor; and special great-nieces and nephews, Jacob, Lena, Caelan, Zacary, Madi, Molli, Jaxson, Ava, and Daxton.
Johnny had a jovial spirit and outgoing personality with an infectious smile.
He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to make people laugh.
He loved his son, family, and friends unconditionally whole heartedly.
Johnny was a true "Cowboy" at heart and had a passion for horses as his father did. Many of you may have seen him working his horses and buggy.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Oakland United Methodist Church on Pipers Gap Road, Galax, Va. John will lie in state from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and his service will begin at 2 p.m., with burial at Oakland Cemetery to follow. Dr. Ronny Harrison will be officiating.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
|
|
|
|