He was a graduate of WCC with an Associate's Degree and Radford University graduate with a degree in Business Administration.

Jonathan was a member of All Nations Church and was employed by Wordsprint.

His hobbies included cooking, technology and he loved spending time with his family.

Jonathan also enjoyed helping people and serving his community by mowing yards, painting and assisting with household task.

He was a giving and kind man.

Survivors include his parents, John and Betty "Tinnel" Matheny of Wytheville; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Junior and Muriel Burnette of Galax; wife of 26 years, Kathy Matheny of Wytheville; two children, Jacob and Kayla Matheny of Wytheville; sister and brother-in-law, Melinda and Chip Smith of Charlottesville, Va.; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sharon and John Shockley of Blacksburg; nieces, Ashley Shockley of Salem and Abby Smith of Charlottesville, Va.; and many special friends.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at All Nations Church with Pastor Chad Dunford officiating. Graveside service will be 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Blue Ridge Chapel Church Cemetery in Galax. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the church.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Make A Room Campaign at All Nations Church, 1020 Stafford Umberger Drive, Wytheville, Va. 24382.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at

Published in Galax Gazette from June 12 to June 13, 2019

