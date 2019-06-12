Joseph A. Kolb, 88, died June 3, 2019.
Survivors include Gladys, his wife of 70 years; four children, Suzanne, Joseph R., Deborah Rode (Charlie) and Dorothy; and seven grandsons.
He was born and raised in New York City.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at noon at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor JoAnn Bunn officiating. Military rites will be conducted by Hillsville VFW Post 1115. Masonic rites will be conducted by Hillsville Masonic Lodge 193 AF & AM. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 11 a.m. to noon at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from June 7 to June 9, 2019