1/
Joseph Calvin Greear
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
As the sun broke the eastern sky, Joseph Calvin Greear, 77, traveled his last mile here when the Lord called him to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
He was born on Nov. 19, 1942, in Troutdale, Va., to the late Joseph Phleet and Donna Mae Parsons Greear.
Joe, as he was known, retired from the U.S. Forest Service after 30 years of service.
He enjoyed his days working on his farm, gardening, sitting in his swing and watching the birds, squirrels and his yellow labs. He also loved spending time with and watching his grandchildren grow up.
He liked to fish, hunt and camp in his younger days and shared that joy with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Joseph Thomas "Tom" Greear; and four yellow lab companions.
Survivors include his daughter, Tammy and Tim Shuler of Sugar Grove Va.; son, Travis and Patty Greear of Troutdale, Va.; three grandchildren, Megan Shuler, Jared Greear and Joseph Corey Greear; three sisters, Doris Ragan of Lithia, Fla., Sandra Kay Brooks of Sugar Grove, Va., and Marcia and Hurley Stamper of Chilhowie, Va.; several nieces and nephews; many special friends including Eric Smith who was like a son, Dave Ferguson, Clarence "Bunny" Privett, and Roger Cornett; his faithful furry companions, Jacob, the dog and Lucky, the cat.
Those who knew him know that he would help in any way he could and those who loved him will greatly miss him.
The family invited friends and family to a graveside service to celebrate his life and memory on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Fairwood Cemetery in Troutdale, Va., with the Rev. Tim Boyette and the Rev. David Medley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Troutdale Fire Department, P.O. Box 160, Troutdale, Va. 24378.
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home in Independence, Va., is serving the Greear family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galax Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fairwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home - Independence
44 Dan Walters Dr.
Independence, VA 24348
276-773-2521
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
November 6, 2020
Missy Beatty (Cornett)
November 6, 2020
Missy Beatty (Cornett)
November 6, 2020
My family is so sad to hear of the passing of JC, we will Truly miss him. Our deepest condolences to the family. Missy, Bruce, Caleb and Bruce jr.
Missy Beatty (Cornett)
November 6, 2020
Travis, if there is anything I can do please let me know. God bless you and your family during this time of loss.
Iva Danner
Coworker
November 5, 2020
Deepest Condolences
David & Judy Greear
Family
November 5, 2020
Jerod, Corey and family, so sorry for your loss. God bless and help all of you!
Love & Prayers, Doug & Jean Halsey
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved