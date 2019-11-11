Joseph Craig Mahaffey, known as "Jo Jo" Mahaffey, 40, of Hillsville, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C.
Jo Jo was born in Bluefield, W.Va., on Sept. 15, 1979, to Joseph and Reba Finley Mahaffey.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Survivors include two daughters, Tori Mahaffey and Emma Mahaffey, both of Galax; father and step- mother, Joseph and Wendy Mahaffey of Hillsville; a grandson; sister and brother-in-law, Melanie and Mike Vanover of Galax; step-brother and wife, Chris and Caity Weddle of Hillsville; one niece; two nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.
A funeral was held Sunday at 4 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bryan Horton officiating.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019