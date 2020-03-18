Joseph Eugene McKinney Jr., 55, of Radford, formerly of Galax, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at New River Valley Medical Center.
He was born in Virginia on Aug. 6, 1964.
He is preceded in death by his father, Joe McKinney.
Survivors include his wife, Stacey McKinney of Radford; sons, Devae Goins and Jarrien Goins, both of Galax, Elijah McKinney of Elliston, Caiden Ward of Radford and Jordan Brown of Christiansburg; daughter, Cerryan Anderson of Winston Salem, N.C.; mother, Sarah McKinney Simmons of Elliston; grandmother, Sena Rose Jackson of Elk Creek; brother, Andrew McKinney of Beckley, W.Va.; sisters, Trena Thornton of Radford and Lelita Cannon of Greensboro, N.C.; two grandchildren; and a nephew.
A funeral was held March 16, 2020, at High Country Services at 6 p.m. Daryl Beamer and Patsy Ramsey officiated.
High Country Services is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.
