He was born Aug. 7, 1930, in Grayson County to the late Gold Blevins and Dorothy Dixon Blevins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rosabelle Johnson Blevins.

Survivors include daughters and sons-in-law, Joyce Poe, Nancy and Bryan Jones, Brenda and Mike Jones, all of Fries, Va., Esther Hill of Galax and Debbie and Wes Taylor of Independence; sons and daughters-in-law, Tommy and Rosalee Blevins and Dennis and Rhonda Blevins, all of Fries and David and Diane Blevins and Terry and Sharon Blevins, all of Galax, Ricky and Janie Blevins of Alabama, Charles Blevins and fiancé, Angela Hylton of Fancy Gap; 18 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held Friday, March 8, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Independence.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time for the service at the funeral home.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

201 West Center Street

Galax , VA 24333

Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019

