Larry was a great mentor in the fire department to me when I joined as a teenager back in 1981. He was an awesome friend that I enjoyed getting to talk to and visit with when the chance arose. He was a valued citizen to the community always willing to pitch in and help. Larry was a beloved husband, father and grandfather who doted on and bragged about his family whenever he could. But more than any of those is the fact he was a genuinely good person. It was rare to see Larry without a smile and a laugh. I remember very vividly that awful morning in 1986 when he and another firefighter became trapped in the collapse of a burning house...and how Larry (along with the other Firefighter) continued to suffer daily from the effects of that incident. Yet, Larry never let that pain diminish his desire to help others and he stayed active in the fire department until the end. Larry was as big and strong of a man as you might ever meet...but if you knew him, you knew his heart was even bigger. I am better person for having known him. If you are reading this, you probably are too. I'm sure going to miss you Thumper. May the Lord bring peace and comfort to the family in the days ahead.

Jeff Kimble

Friend