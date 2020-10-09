1/
Joseph Larry Sykes
1946 - 2020
Joseph Larry Sykes, husband, father, grandfather, 47-year volunteer fireman and good Christian soul, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2020.
Larry was born in Coal Creek in 1947 to Royal and Alene Sykes, the second of three boys. 
He graduated Coal Creek High School in 1964 and attended Danville Tech to train to be a machinist while working full time at Dan River Mills. 
On a weekend trip home during this period, he met the love of his life when she had a spectacular automobile accident in front of him on US 58.  They were married six months later and were together for more than 54 happy years.
Larry served his fellow man in many roles.  He joined Laurel Fork Volunteer Fire Department in 1973 and served continuously until his death, holding many posts, including Chief.  During this service, he was badly injured when a burning house collapsed in 1986 and continued to suffer pain for the rest of his life.  This in no way dampened his enthusiasm for the fire service and he remained active, both as a firefighter and EMT, for many years. 
He served his community in other ways, as well, being active both in the community center and his church, Gladesboro Lutheran.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Bobby Sykes and James Sykes. 
Survivors include his wife, Faye Sykes; his three children, Todd Sykes (Renee), Tony Sykes (Robin) and Cindy Parlier (David); and nine grandchildren, Katie Cox (Adam), Alex Sykes (James), Steele Sykes, Peter Sykes, Jacob Turman, Julia Sykes, Gabriel Sykes, Joshua Parlier and Grace Parlier. 
He will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home Chapel at 2 p.m. with Pastor JoAnn Bunn and Pastor Duane Steele officiating.  Burial will be in the Gladesboro Cemetery.  The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from noon until 2 p.m. 
October 9, 2020
Larry was a great guy,friend husband and father and grandfather he will Be missed in the community and at Gladesboro Lutheran church Rest In Peace my friend
Al Rogers
Friend
October 9, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Larry was such a good man. The pew behind ours will never be the same. Your family will be in our thoughts and prayers in the coming days as you grieve such a great loss.
Daniel & Regina Barr
Friend
October 8, 2020
I am heartbroken to hear about Larry's passing. He was a great cousin, a wonderful friend, and faithful to the United Way Board back when we served together for that cause. He was one that I could always count on. Faye, I know you and the family will be lost for a while, but I know from experience that Jesus will help you through this time of grief. Just pray and stay close to Him. I love you all, Kathy Cooley
Kathy Cooley
Family
October 8, 2020
Faye, Todd, Tony and Cindy and all the rest of the family, So sorry to hear of Larry's passing. I know you all will miss him. He was always so nice and friendly to me and my family. Thought and Prayers for you all. Margaret
Margaret Turman
Friend
October 8, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I will never forget the early January morning that our homeplace at Laurel Fork caught on fire. It was zero degrees and the water kept freezing. Larry was the first fire fighter that I saw when I got there. They all worked so hard and saved our house and we are so grateful to him and the crew. Prayers for your family.
Evona Jessup
Friend
October 8, 2020
Prayers for you all
Denny Horton
Coworker
October 8, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Jerry Jackson
Friend
October 8, 2020
Faye and family, so sorry to hear about Larry. Larry was a good and kind man. He was always smiling and always pleasant to talk to. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this time of grief and sorrow. God bless you with peace and comfort.
Jean surratt
October 8, 2020
Larry was a great guy .it's u
Zella Coulson
Friend
October 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Larry was very kind to my elderly parents.
Ruth Hylton
October 8, 2020
Prayers for Faye and the family. Larry was such a good and faithful servant and will be missed.
Aaron and Lea Criner
Family
October 8, 2020
We have had the pleasure of knowing Larry since the first grade. The world is better because of his life. We extend our sympathy and love to Faye and and the children. Our prayers are with you.
Joe and Gayle Cooley
Friend
October 8, 2020
Faye and family, Larry was such a dear first cousin. I remember all of us cousins playing in our front yard until Uncle Royal said it was time to go home to milk the cows! So grateful you and Larry came out to the cabin a couple of times. It was great seeing you both and catching up on our children and grandchildren. My heart broke when I heard the news. Harold and I will be praying for strength for you and yours.
Tina Sykes Mooney
Family
October 8, 2020
Larry was a great mentor in the fire department to me when I joined as a teenager back in 1981. He was an awesome friend that I enjoyed getting to talk to and visit with when the chance arose. He was a valued citizen to the community always willing to pitch in and help. Larry was a beloved husband, father and grandfather who doted on and bragged about his family whenever he could. But more than any of those is the fact he was a genuinely good person. It was rare to see Larry without a smile and a laugh. I remember very vividly that awful morning in 1986 when he and another firefighter became trapped in the collapse of a burning house...and how Larry (along with the other Firefighter) continued to suffer daily from the effects of that incident. Yet, Larry never let that pain diminish his desire to help others and he stayed active in the fire department until the end. Larry was as big and strong of a man as you might ever meet...but if you knew him, you knew his heart was even bigger. I am better person for having known him. If you are reading this, you probably are too. I'm sure going to miss you Thumper. May the Lord bring peace and comfort to the family in the days ahead.
Jeff Kimble
Friend
October 8, 2020
I am so very sorry to learn of Larry's "home going". What a shock.
Even though we had not seen each other much over the past several years, I considered him to be a very good friend. I remember all the trips from Hillsville to Danville to attend Danville Tech every weekend until he and Faye married. Such a great guy. He will truly be missed.
However, we know that we will see him again!! Praise God for that Hope.
My prayers are with you at this sad time, and for many days to come.
william jackson
Friend
October 7, 2020
Dear Faye, no words can express how sorry Phil and I are over Larry's passing..
I remember being in your Mom's living room and you telling me for the first time that you had met this great guy and you all were dating ...You were so happy and I was happy for you.....Also I remember how nice and helpful Larry was to our family when Mom and Dad died one day apart and we had to arrange a double burial at Gladesboro Lutheran.. I wish I could be there Friday for you ...I will be praying and thinking of you all....may God bless all...
Sandra Largen-Cowett
Friend
October 7, 2020
Cindy and family, we are so sorry for your loss, I know how much he meant to you, and your family will be in our prayers. May God comfort you during this difficult time. We love you.
Rudolph and Nancy Russell
Friend
October 7, 2020
I always enjoyed running into Larry and chatting a few minutes. He was a great example of a man's man. You all are in my prayers. Your "Mail Lady"
Gina Largen
Acquaintance
October 7, 2020
So sorry for your lost
Knew Larry an his family since I was a teenager he was always nice to us always talked to me no matter where he was.
Will be praying for his family
Allen Bowman
Friend
October 7, 2020
My prayers are with the family! Larry was a gentle and kind man. ❤❤❤
William Pistory
Friend
October 7, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time. Larry was a good neighbor for the past 28 years. I will miss the times we had the opportunity for a long chat at the barn. He will be truly missed in this neighborhood. May God's love comfort you and watch over you in the days to come, and don't hesitate to reach out if you need anything.
Best wishes always,
Randy, Sabrina, Amanda, Caleb, and Lydia Webb
Randy Webb
Neighbor
October 7, 2020
With love and sympathy to Larry's family from Greg and Melanie Webb and family.
Melanie Webb
Family
October 7, 2020
You all will be in my heart and prayers. Larry will not be forgotten. He was such a kind, caring person and loved his family.When we talked he was always telling me what they were doing and was so proud of all of them. I feel blessed to have known him.
Carla Horton
Friend
October 7, 2020
This man will be missed. Served 14 years on Laurel Fork Fire with Larry. Learned a lot from him. Had a lot of good times with this man too.
John Jennings
Friend
October 7, 2020
Larry loved telling stories about his children and grandchildren with a smile or laughter. When I hear Larry’s name the first thing that comes to my mind is the Christmas tree that touched the ceiling, 2 stories high, and was so beautiful. Rest In Peace Larry.
Jean Robinson-Winfrey
Family
October 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tammy Mcalexander
Friend
October 7, 2020
Larry and I were in the 1964 graduating class from Creek High School--classmates since first grade. There were only six members in our class, so we all knew each other very well. He and I were tapped into 4-H All Stars the same year. He came from a top-notch family, and continued the tradition. He will be greatly missed! So sorry, Faye, for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Wanda Foushee
Classmate
October 7, 2020
Larry was a great neighbor and friend .... our community lost a good man
Doug Goad
October 7, 2020
I'm deeply saddened by this news. Immediately I'm remembering many things we have done together through the years. Larry was a great friend to me. I have so many memories of the time we were able to share. I will definitely miss your smile and hearing you laugh. Rest in peace friend.
Donald Webb
Friend
October 7, 2020
Larry was a good man and friend to all. He will be sadly missed by his Gladesboro Lutheran Church family. Faye and family you are in our prayers.
Mark Burnette
Friend
October 7, 2020
We are thinking of you, Faye, and your family at this time of loss. Larry has been a blessing here on earth and will continue to be in heaven. Shirley, Danny, and Mary Jo
Denvy Bowman
Friend
October 7, 2020
Faye and family. I was very sorry to hear of Larry's passing. I will have fond memories of him. I finally learned not the shake his hand as it always felt like he was going to crush the bones in my hand. He had one heck of a grip. Ha! I appreciate all the work he did for the community and his fellow man. He will be greatly missed. You and your family are in our prayers. Dennis & Sue Ward
Dennis & Sue Ward
Friend
