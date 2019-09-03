Joseph Michael Phipps, 63, of Charleston, W.Va., passed away at his residence Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Joseph, better known to everyone as "Mike," was a purchasing agent with Walmart.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Jeremy and Brittany Phipps, of McMinnville, Oregon; brother, James Phipps and his wife, Linda of Virginia; five grandchildren; and a special friend and ex-wife, Kandis of Virginia.
There will be no services at this time.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Galax Gazette from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019