Josephine Chappell, 84, of Fries, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in the Galax Health and Rehab Center.
She was born in Grayson County on Jan. 21, 1936, to Cabble and Maude Willey Chappell.
Survivors include sisters and brother-in-law, Ella Mae and Larry Williams of King, N.C., Mary Ann Lineberry of Princeton, N.C., and Shirley Burkhardt of Fries; and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at the McKenzie Cemetery with the Rev. Tony Vaughan officiating.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2020.