Joshua Allen Perry, 43, of Ft. Myers, Fla., passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Florida.
He was born in Berlin, Germany on Feb. 11, 1977.
Survivors include his mother, Sherry Parish and husband, Keith of Galax, Va.; father, Allen Perry of Jacksonville, Fla.; daughters, McKenzie Nicole Perry of Ft. Myers, Fla., and Jazmyn Perry of Jacksonville, Fla.; brother, Sean Parsons and wife, Cindy of Galax, Va.; sister, April Kepner and husband, Andy of Nashville, Tenn.; step brother, Jeremy Parish of Sparta, N.C.; step sister, Sherri Dowell and husband, Mitch of Mount Airy, N.C.; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at High Country Services at 6 p.m. Phil Edwards and April Kepner will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to High Country Services to assist with expenses, 600 Glendale Road, Galax, Va. 24333.
High Country Services is serving the family.
Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com.
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020