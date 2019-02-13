Joshua Kemper Liddle Jr., 87, better known as J.K. Liddle, of Galax, died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in the Commonwealth Assisted Living in Hillsville.
He was born in Grayson County on March 25, 1931, to Joshua Kemper and Eula Davis Liddle.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Winesette Liddle.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Kay Liddle of Galax; grandson and wife; sister and brother-in-law, Rebecca and Ralph Williams of Salem; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Linda Liddle of Galax; sisters-in-law, Margaret Liddle and Judy Liddle; three step-great-grandchildren; four step great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held today, Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Mt. Vale United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jack Edwards and the Rev. Ronnie Collins officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Vale Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 11 a.m. until time for the funeral service at the Mt. Vale United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Mt. Vale Cemetery Fund.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019