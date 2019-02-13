Obituary



He was born in Grayson County on March 25, 1931, to Joshua Kemper and Eula Davis Liddle.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Winesette Liddle.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Kay Liddle of Galax; grandson and wife; sister and brother-in-law, Rebecca and Ralph Williams of Salem; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Linda Liddle of Galax; sisters-in-law, Margaret Liddle and Judy Liddle; three step-great-grandchildren; four step great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held today, Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Mt. Vale United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jack Edwards and the Rev. Ronnie Collins officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Vale Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 11 a.m. until time for the funeral service at the Mt. Vale United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Mt. Vale Cemetery Fund.

A guestbook is available online at

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Joshua Kemper Liddle Jr., 87, better known as J.K. Liddle, of Galax, died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in the Commonwealth Assisted Living in Hillsville.He was born in Grayson County on March 25, 1931, to Joshua Kemper and Eula Davis Liddle.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian Winesette Liddle.Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Kay Liddle of Galax; grandson and wife; sister and brother-in-law, Rebecca and Ralph Williams of Salem; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Linda Liddle of Galax; sisters-in-law, Margaret Liddle and Judy Liddle; three step-great-grandchildren; four step great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.A funeral will be held today, Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Mt. Vale United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jack Edwards and the Rev. Ronnie Collins officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Vale Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 11 a.m. until time for the funeral service at the Mt. Vale United Methodist Church.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Mt. Vale Cemetery Fund.A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com. Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family. Funeral Home Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax

201 West Center Street

Galax , VA 24333

276-236-2442 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2019

Print | Return to today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close