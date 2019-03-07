Josie Manuel Criner, 95, of Woodlawn, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, N.C.
She was born in Galax on Aug. 16, 1923, to Roby and Vada Grimes Manuel.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde J. Criner.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Beverly and Rex Marshall of Woodlawn; daughter-in-law, Lynn Criner of Cheverly, Md.; three grandsons; two great-grandsons; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
A funeral was held March 4, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Fairview Baptist Church with Pastor Sam Holder officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Published in Galax Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019