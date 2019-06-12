Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Grayson County on Sept. 26, 1951, to Joe Thomas and Rosabelle Johnson Blevins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Arthur Poe Sr.; and daughter, Barbie Gail Poe.

Survivors include a son, Tommy Arthur Poe Jr. of Fries; a granddaughter; sisters and brothers-in-law, Esther Hill of Galax, Nancy and Bryan Jones and Brenda and Mike Jones, all of Fries and Debbie and Wes Taylor of Independence; brothers and sisters-in-law, Tommy and Rosalie Blevins and Dennis and Rhonda Blevins, all of Fries and David and Diane Blevins and Terry and Sharon Blevins, all of Galax, and Ricky and Janie Blevins of Tennessee and Charles and Angela Blevins of Fancy Gap; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Darrin Brannock and Pastor Chuck Edwards officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from noon until time for the funeral service at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

