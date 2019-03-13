Obituary



Joyce Herman, 75, of Blythewood, S.C., formerly of Grayson County, died Friday, March 8, 2019, at the home of her daughter.She was born in Grayson County on Aug. 8, 1943, to the late Seaton and Irma Lee Green Spencer.Survivors include her daughter, Dusty Franklin and husband, Bryan of Blythewood, S.C.; a son, Charles Herman and wife, Brookelyn of Savannah, Ga.; and eight grandchildren.A graveside service will be held Monday, March 11, 2019, in the Crab Creek Cemetery, Ennice, N.C., at 11 a.m. with Chris Green officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 6000 Fairview Rd., Suite 200, Charlotte, N.C. 28210.High Country Services is serving the family.Online condolences can be made at www.highcountryservice.com. Funeral Home High Country Services Funeral & Cremations

