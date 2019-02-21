Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Wilson Clark. View Sign

Joyce Wilson Clark, 89, passed away on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Waltonwood Providence, Charlotte, N.C.

The youngest of nine children, Joyce was born Feb. 20, 1929, in Halifax County Va., to Lee Vert and Nola Gay Dallas.

After high school, she went on to graduate from Madison College (James Madison University) with degree in Home Economics and later earned a master's degree from Virginia Polytechnic Institute (Virginia Tech).

On March 23, 1957, she married Joe David Wilson from Galax, Va., and together they had three children.

After the premature death of Joe David, through Joyce's strong faith, strength and resolve, she raised three children and embarked upon on a successful real estate career.

In 1990, she married Richard Clark.

Survivors include her three children, Gaye (Mark) Keller, Sylvia (Sean) Burns and Page (April) Wilson; eight grandchildren, Scott (Jen) Keller, Sarah Keller, Ryan (Bethany) Burns, Matthew Burns, Chris Burns, Braun Wilson, Trace Wilson, and Sumner Wilson; and many nieces and nephews.

She will be remembered as a loving and generous mother, avid tennis player, active member of Galax First United Methodist Church and a die-hard UVA Men's Basketball fan.

She knew her way around the kitchen and never missed an opportunity to entertain family and friends with home cooked meals.

With her sewing machine in the family room, Joyce always had a project going from slipcovers for the couch to Easter Sunday ensembles for all three children.

In agreement with her wishes, her body was donated to the Wake Forest School of Medicine for medical research.

A memorial service will be held in Galax, Va., when her ashes are returned to the family.

The family would like to extend gratitude to the staff at Waltonwood in Charlotte, N.C., as well as to the Hospice of the Charlotte region for their attentiveness and loving care.

