Joye Marie Higgins Hanks, 88, passed away at the Senior Home Share, Galax at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, after several years of declining health.
She was born in Carroll County, Va., on Feb. 17, 1932, to the late Paul and Hazel (Robinson) Higgins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Ambrose Hanks a sister, Faye Carico; and two brothers, Clyde Higgins and Glendi Higgins.
She retired from Twin County Hospital after 30 years of service working in OB and the nursery.
Also, she gave time volunteering with the Pipers Gap Rescue Squad.
The love in Joye's heart for her Lord, family and friends was clearly evident in her ever-present smile.
She will forever be cherished in the memories of her three children, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Judy and B.J. Dye of Low Gap, N.C., and Ginger and Bill Vaughan of Galax, Va.; son and daughter-in-law, Ed and Tracy Hanks II of Galax, Va.; grandchildren and spouses, Holly and James Duhon, Tori and Carlos Ruiz, John Vaughan and Alley Blevins, Maggie Vaughan, Eddie Hanks III and Paige Hanks; five great-grandchildren, Emerson Hurley, Memphis Duhon, Olivia Ruiz, Raven Vaughan and Maverick Vaughan; and several nieces and nephews, other family, friends and neighbors.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a drive-thru visitation was held on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the Oakland United Methodist Church, followed by a private graveside service held in the Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. Sam Bartlett officiating.
The family would like to thank special caregivers, Lorraine Westerman and Debbie Brewer while Joye was at her home.
Our heartfelt gratitude goes to the staff and doctors of Novant Health Oncology, Mount Airy, N.C., Jackie Fox, Dr. John Tracy and staff of Senior Home Share of Galax and Joye's special caregiver, Becky Harris; staff of Mountain Valley Hospice with special thanks to Stephanie Cable.
WE KNOW OUR MOTHER IS NOW SMILING AND WHOLE AGAIN IN THE
ARMS OF JESUS!