JP Widner, 56, of Hillsville, died Monday, April 15, 2019.
Survivors include his wife, Kristi; son, Cherokee; his father, Paul Widner; his sister, Vickey Ritchie; his niece; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and in-laws; and by his two adult children, Malynda and William and their families.
A service will be conducted on Friday, April 19, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin with Pastor David Bays officiating. A dinner hosted by Sylvatus Christian Church will be held at the church at 63 Quick Drive, Hillsville, VA 24343 at 4:30 after the service in Dublin.
The family requests no flowers and instead suggest donations to the Mt. View Hope Fund, 113 Industry Lane, Woodlawn, Va. 24381.
