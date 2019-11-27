Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita E. Cox-Hunt. View Sign Service Information Arehart-Echols Funeral Home Pa 211 St Mary'S Ave La Plata , MD 20646 (301)-934-8342 Send Flowers Obituary

Juanita E. Cox-Hunt, 93, of LaPlata, Md., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Fenwick Landing in Waldorf, Md.

She was born on Jan. 11, 1926, at home in Galax, Va., to the late McKinley Cox and Thelma Vaughan-Cox.

Juanita was the wife and widow of 53 years to the late Cecil A. Hunt Sr.

Survivors include sons, Cecil (Butch) Hunt Jr. and his wife, Linda, of LaPlata, Md., and William (Rick) Hunt and his wife, Sandra, of Port Tobacco, Md.; grandchildren, Jeffrey Allen Hunt and his wife, Emily, of Welcome, Md., Eva Crooks-Fogle and her husband, Dale, of Langley AFB, Va., and William Nathan Hunt of Port Tobacco, Md.; great-grandchildren, Daniel Hunt and Dale Fogle III (Tré); nieces, Carolyn Ashwell of Lynchburg, Va., and Vickie Hunt of Mechanicsville, Md.; nephew, W.S. Hunt Jr., of Mechanicsville, Md.; and several great-nephews and great-nieces.

Hunt was a member of First Baptist Church of Welcome and loved our Lord Jesus with all her heart.

During the early part of WWII, Mrs. Hunt was employed at Radford Arsenal Division in Christiansburg, Va.

She left there in 1946 and attended beauty school in Lynchburg, Va. Upon completing her training, she worked at Vogues Beauty Salon in Lynchburg, Va., and later was employed at Osbourne's Beauty Salon in Staunton, Va.

The family will receive friends on Dec. 2, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home (211 St. Mary's Ave., LaPlata, Md.).

A funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church, 9070 Hawthorne Rd., LaPlata, Md., on Dec. 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Mt. Comfort Cemetery, 6600 S. Kings Highway, Alexandria, Va.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Welcome, P.O. Box 107, Welcome, Md. 20693; Hospice of Charles Co., 2505 Davis Rd., Waldorf, Md. 20603; or Lifestyles/SafeNights, 103 Catalpa Dr., #103, LaPlata, Md. 20646.

Online condolences can be shared with the family at Juanita E. Cox-Hunt, 93, of LaPlata, Md., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Fenwick Landing in Waldorf, Md.She was born on Jan. 11, 1926, at home in Galax, Va., to the late McKinley Cox and Thelma Vaughan-Cox.Juanita was the wife and widow of 53 years to the late Cecil A. Hunt Sr.Survivors include sons, Cecil (Butch) Hunt Jr. and his wife, Linda, of LaPlata, Md., and William (Rick) Hunt and his wife, Sandra, of Port Tobacco, Md.; grandchildren, Jeffrey Allen Hunt and his wife, Emily, of Welcome, Md., Eva Crooks-Fogle and her husband, Dale, of Langley AFB, Va., and William Nathan Hunt of Port Tobacco, Md.; great-grandchildren, Daniel Hunt and Dale Fogle III (Tré); nieces, Carolyn Ashwell of Lynchburg, Va., and Vickie Hunt of Mechanicsville, Md.; nephew, W.S. Hunt Jr., of Mechanicsville, Md.; and several great-nephews and great-nieces.Hunt was a member of First Baptist Church of Welcome and loved our Lord Jesus with all her heart.During the early part of WWII, Mrs. Hunt was employed at Radford Arsenal Division in Christiansburg, Va.She left there in 1946 and attended beauty school in Lynchburg, Va. Upon completing her training, she worked at Vogues Beauty Salon in Lynchburg, Va., and later was employed at Osbourne's Beauty Salon in Staunton, Va.The family will receive friends on Dec. 2, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home (211 St. Mary's Ave., LaPlata, Md.).A funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church, 9070 Hawthorne Rd., LaPlata, Md., on Dec. 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Mt. Comfort Cemetery, 6600 S. Kings Highway, Alexandria, Va.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Welcome, P.O. Box 107, Welcome, Md. 20693; Hospice of Charles Co., 2505 Davis Rd., Waldorf, Md. 20603; or Lifestyles/SafeNights, 103 Catalpa Dr., #103, LaPlata, Md. 20646.Online condolences can be shared with the family at arehartechols.com. Published in Galax Gazette from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close