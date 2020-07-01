1/
Juanita Faye Vaughan Sutphin
Juanita Faye Vaughan Sutphin of died at Twin County Regional Hospital.
Survivors include her son and wife, Rick and Pam Sutphin of Spartanburg, S.C.; daughter, Pat Sutphin Williams of Mooresville, N.C., and daughter and husband, Martha and Eddie Baumgardner of Galax; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Ann Bobbitt of Galax; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Sutphin; and parents, Radley and Sally Patton Vaughan.
A private, graveside service was held at Mt. Olivet Church in Fries on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. Officiating minister was Brother Tony Vaughan. The service was recorded for those who are unable to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fries Church Of God Of Prophecy, 379 Winding Road, Fries, Va. 24330.
The family will receive friends at the home of Martha and Eddie Baumgardner, 116 Northview Street, Galax. Due to COVID-19, the family welcomes anyone who would like to visit, but use your own judgment and do what you feel best for your safety and protection.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
