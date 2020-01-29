Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita (Fourie) Spengler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Juanita (Fourie) Spengler, born in Florida, South Africa on June 14, 1948; died Nov. 30, 2019, at 71 years old, after loosing her battle to chemotherapy and breast cancer.

Juanita had the most wonderful spirit that all began with her growing up in the heart of Africa with her three brothers and two sisters.

She then moved down to South Africa with her family, where she finished high school and went on to pursue two careers. First she became an amazing teacher and then after that a phenomenal Occupational Therapist.

While studying OT she met her love, Jacobus Hendrikus (Rick) Spengler and they had three daughters.

In 1995 they began an adventure and moved to Galax, Va., where Juanita worked tirelessly for the Twin County Hospital, their home health, and the school systems in the area.

Juanita touched the hearts and lives of many people from her coworkers, to her patients and their families, to her neighbors and church family.

Her soothing voice, exciting stories and healing touch will be missed beyond comprehension.

Juanita is survived by her husband, Rick; and her three daughters, Greta, Liza and Nina; her two sisters, Christine (Australia) and Annette (South Africa); and her two brothers, David and Arnold (South Africa).

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Galax Presbyterian Church.

