Juanita H. Hackler
1922 - 2020
Juanita H. Hackler, 98, of Rural Retreat, Va., passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
She was born in Grayson County, Va., on April 27, 1922, the daughter of the late Joseph Calloway Hall and Lois Sells Hall.
Juanita was a member of the Fairview United Methodist Church and was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Harold Hackler; brothers, Claude Hall and Glen Hall; sisters, Ann Davis, Ruth Fulton, Evelyn Hall, Edna Hall and Agnes Hall; and nephews, Rodney Hall and Wayne Fulton.
Survivors include a niece, Brenda Hall Amburn of Galax, Va.; great-nieces, Kelly Amburn, Donna Rhodes; great-nephew, Chris Amburn; cousin, Mary Harrison; special caregivers, Lori and Jerry Rhodes and Ramona Spangler; and several great-great-nieces.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the Lindsey Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Richard Gregory officiating. Interment followed in the Mountain View Cemetery. The family received friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service.
Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, Va., is serving the Hackler family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com.

Published in Galax Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Lindsey Funeral Home
219 North Main Street
Rural Retreat, VA 24368 0000
(276) 686-5112
