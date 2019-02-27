Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Renee Powers Kilby. View Sign

Judith Renee Powers Kilby, 69, of Lansing, N.C., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center.

Kilby was born in Ashe County, N.C., on July 5, 1949, to the late John Staley Powers and Lorene Powers Eller.

Kilby was of the Presbyterian faith.

She was a long time employee of Dr. Summey and Dr. Rector in their dental office.

She loved reading and animals and enjoyed quilting, gardening and flowers.

Kilby was always a help and companion to her husband Charles and a friend to anyone she met.

Survivors include her husband, Charles Lee Kilby; two daughters, Patricia Fore and husband Kevin of Galax, Va., and Susan Kilby of Lansing, N.C.; and several cousins.

Funeral services were Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel by the Rev. Tom Vestel. Burial followed in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens.

The family received friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel.

The family respectfully requests no food or flowers please.

Memorials may be made to the Ashe Heart Fund, c/o Sandy Roten, P.O. Box 132, Lansing, N.C., 28643 or the Lansing Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 176, Lansing, N.C. 28643 or the Ashe Humane Society, P.O. Box 1776, West Jefferson, N.C. 28694.

You may send and view condolences to the family through our website,

Ashelawn Memorial Chapel and Gardens was entrusted with Mrs. Kilby's arrangements. Judith Renee Powers Kilby, 69, of Lansing, N.C., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center.Kilby was born in Ashe County, N.C., on July 5, 1949, to the late John Staley Powers and Lorene Powers Eller.Kilby was of the Presbyterian faith.She was a long time employee of Dr. Summey and Dr. Rector in their dental office.She loved reading and animals and enjoyed quilting, gardening and flowers.Kilby was always a help and companion to her husband Charles and a friend to anyone she met.Survivors include her husband, Charles Lee Kilby; two daughters, Patricia Fore and husband Kevin of Galax, Va., and Susan Kilby of Lansing, N.C.; and several cousins.Funeral services were Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel by the Rev. Tom Vestel. Burial followed in Ashelawn Memorial Gardens.The family received friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Ashelawn Memorial Chapel.The family respectfully requests no food or flowers please.Memorials may be made to the Ashe Heart Fund, c/o Sandy Roten, P.O. Box 132, Lansing, N.C., 28643 or the Lansing Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 176, Lansing, N.C. 28643 or the Ashe Humane Society, P.O. Box 1776, West Jefferson, N.C. 28694.You may send and view condolences to the family through our website, www.ashelawn.com. Ashelawn Memorial Chapel and Gardens was entrusted with Mrs. Kilby's arrangements. Published in Galax Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Galax Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close