Judy Antoinette Bowman Webb

Judy Antoinette Bowman Webb, 69, of Fancy Gap, Va., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at her home after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born Dec. 12, 1949, in Surry County to Wilma Strickland Bowman and the late Burlie Bowman.

She was a graduate of Mount Airy High School and Surry Community College.

She was the co-owner and secretary of Lester Webb and Son Trucking, Inc.

Webb was a dedicated member of Rocky Ford Christian Church where she served in many positions.

Several years she served as president of the United Workers for Christ; Sunday school teacher, and she was instrumental in the hanging of the green services; pancake suppers, providing food for members; and visiting the nursing homes.

Webb felt her most important jobs were wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Lester James "Jimmy" Webb; two sons and daughter-in-law, James A. Webb and Jason S. and Kristen E. Webb; one special grandson, Joey Edwards; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Eddie A. and Anita Bowman and Gary Bowman; two aunts, Ethel Goad and Jean Bowman; one uncle, Freeman Bowman; sisters-in-law and husbands, Linda and Grant Quesinberry, Elaine and Nathaniel Lambeth Sr.; several nieces, nephews, cousins, along with her special church family at Rocky Ford Christian Church.

In addition to her father, Webb was preceded in death by a niece, Susan Bowman; her grandparents, Ellis and Dossie Bowman and David and Arvala Strickland; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lester C. and Olive Webb; sister-in-law and husband, Lois W. and Donald Reynolds; and several aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. at Rocky Ford Christian Church with the Rev. Wendell Horton and George Randall officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials contributions be made to Rocky Ford Christian, c/o Darlene Vernon, 169 Brushy Fork Rd., Cana, Va. 24317.

Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy, N.C., will be assisting the Webb family.

