Judy Faye Dolinger Fuller
1947 - 2020
Judy Faye Dolinger Fuller, 73, of Asheville, N.C., passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in the Stonecreek Health and Rehab Center in Asheville, N.C.
Judy was born in Winston-Salem, N.C., on March 14, 1947, to Bryan Walter and Virginia May Carr Dolinger.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, James Dolinger.
Survivors include her son, Christopher Laurence Fuller of Asheville, N.C.; sisters and brother-in-law, Carol Dolinger Dickerson, Nancy Dolinger McKenzie, Janet Dolinger Nuckolls and Bill; sister-in-law, Doreen Dolinger, all of Galax, Va.; niece and nephews, Alan Dickerson (Big Al); Billy Dickerson, Caroline Dickerson Hurst and Stephen Stoneman; and several first cousins.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
A private graveside service will be held for the family in the Felts Memorial Cemetery with Dr. Kevin Rosenfeld officiating.
Mask and social distancing will be enforced for the visitation and graveside service.
A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.

Published in Galax Gazette from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
