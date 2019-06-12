Guest Book View Sign Service Information Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home 44 Dan Walters Dr. P.O. Box 306 Independence , VA 24348 (276)-773-2521 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born on Aug. 6, 1931, to George Howard and Ruth Shelburne Givens in Richmond, Va.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two wives, Jane Kenny Givens and Barbara Edwards Givens; and brother, Dr. George Howard Givens Jr.

Dr. Givens was a graduate of Lebanon High School, Emory and Henry College and The Medical College of Virginia. Upon completing his medical training, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1957-1960. In 1961 he began his medical practice in Grayson County which lasted until his retirement in 1998.

In his leisure he enjoyed fishing, bird hunting and old-time music. Upon retirement, he traveled extensively throughout the United States.

He will be remembered for his dedication to the medical needs of his community, his keen wit and his love of Appalachian folklore.

Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Anita Givens of Lebanon, Va., a daughter and son-in-law, Ellen and Mike Urbanski of Roanoke, Va.; a brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Fran Givens of Richmond, Va.; five grandchildren, Chris and Sandy Givens of Chapel Hill, N.C., Matt Givens and Camila Santana of Falls Church, Va., Allison Givens of Arlington, Va., Will and Amelia Urbanski of Whitefish, Mont., Sarah Urbanski of Roanoke, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Independence United Methodist Church with Pastor Elaine Ruth officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the church. Burial will follow in the Independence Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Independence United Methodist Church or a .

Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home In Independence, Va., is serving the Givens family.

