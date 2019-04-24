Junior W. Price, 90, of Galax, Va., passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Price was born in Grayson County, Va., on Feb. 23, 1929, to Wiley E. and Dora Blackburn Price.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Belva Gaye Jones Price.
Survivors include his daughters and son-in-law, Teresa and Dennis Buelin of Jonesville, N.C., Sharon Price of Galax, Va.; son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Kathy Price of Galax, Va.; grandchildren, Shiela Aldred, Jesse Buelin, Jarrett Buelin and Kimberly Price and husband Aaron Bullion; two great-grandchildren Savanna Aldred and Jenna Aldred; sister, Murley Higgins of Galax, Va.; brother, Garnett Price of Galax, Va.; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ronnie Brewer officiating Burial will follow in the Camp Zion Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 p.m. until time for the service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Galax Gazette from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019