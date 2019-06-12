Service Information Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax 201 West Center Street Galax , VA 24333 (276)-236-2442 Send Flowers Obituary



He was born in Grayson County on Feb. 23, 1929, to Wiley E. and Dora Blackburn Price.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Belva Gaye Jones Price.

Survivors include his daughters and son-in-law, Teresa and Dennis Buelin of Jonesville, N.C., and Sharon Price of Galax; son and daughter-in-law, Jimmy and Kathy Price of Galax; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Murley Higgins of Galax; brother, Garnett Price of Galax; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral was held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ronnie Brewer officiating. Burial will follow in the Camp Zion Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 p.m. until time for the service at the Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home.

